The power of partnerships in philanthropy

Many grave challenges are facing the world. Some are the consequences of an unpredictable global pandemic; others result from specific man-made decisions, be it the invasion of Ukraine, the fragile energy infrastructure in Europe, or the interest rate hikes the world over.

Our gravest challenge is climate change. We are already seeing signs everywhere - the ancient ice shelves in Antarctica are calving; and one-third of Pakistan is flooded, covering an area the size of Britain. We are becoming the proverbial frog, reacting to boiling water only when it is too late.