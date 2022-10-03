The power of partnerships in philanthropy

The chairman of Temasek Trust, Ms Ho Ching, highlighted the importance of partnerships and collective action at the Philanthropy Asia Summit 2022 last Friday. Here are edited excerpts of her opening remarks at the summit:

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Many grave challenges are facing the world. Some are the consequences of an unpredictable global pandemic; others result from specific man-made decisions, be it the invasion of Ukraine, the fragile energy infrastructure in Europe, or the interest rate hikes the world over.

Our gravest challenge is climate change. We are already seeing signs everywhere - the ancient ice shelves in Antarctica are calving; and one-third of Pakistan is flooded, covering an area the size of Britain. We are becoming the proverbial frog, reacting to boiling water only when it is too late.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 03, 2022, with the headline The power of partnerships in philanthropy. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top