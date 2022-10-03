The power of partnerships in philanthropy

Many grave challenges are facing the world. Some are the consequences of an unpredictable global pandemic; others result from specific man-made decisions, be it the invasion of Ukraine, the fragile energy infrastructure in Europe, or the interest rate hikes the world over.

Our gravest challenge is climate change. We are already seeing signs everywhere - the ancient ice shelves in Antarctica are calving; and one-third of Pakistan is flooded, covering an area the size of Britain. We are becoming the proverbial frog, reacting to boiling water only when it is too late.

I would like to share my thoughts on four major priorities, the "4 Ps", that I see in the non-profit space.

I will also touch on how Temasek Trust will work with participants of this summit to help catalyse actions for a more sustainable and resilient world.

Planet

First and foremost, we are already headed towards a much warmer world, with more extreme climate changes to come.

We know how localised climate changes in the past have destroyed old empires and ancient civilisations. Without a liveable world, modern human civilisation can collapse overnight.

And well before the world becomes unliveable, the stresses and disasters of climate change will fall disproportionately on the poor and the disadvantaged.

Hence, I put to you, that our planet must be a top priority for the next 10, 30, 50, 100 years and longer.

Peace

What else should we focus on in these troubled times?

I would suggest that peace is the second most important "P" for collective action.

Peace is necessary for a better world. Without peace, children cannot go to school, and the sick cannot access medical treatment. Without peace, we cannot plan and build long-term infrastructure. Not just hard infrastructure like fibre and satellite networks, but also important soft infrastructure like open and objective judicial systems, accessible and inclusive education, or a just and pragmatic transition with a future-ready workforce.

Peace is rather elusive too. There is no clear blueprint for success.

Peace depends on building human bridges of understanding across all sorts of intangible social and international divides. These include religious or political fractures, race or language conflicts, wealth or digital divides. Often, these human divides result from exclusion.

So the peace we need to work towards must be the peace of an inclusive world, whether within a society, a country or among nations.

The prerequisites for peace include trust and goodwill. Peace can come only by connecting people, by fostering a deeper respect for common humanity, by nurturing a more self-confident and open-minded acceptance of a diverse and plural world.