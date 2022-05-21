The power of crisis

We live in a time of extraordinary opportunity. Billions of people now have comforts and opportunities far beyond the reach of medieval kings. Human invention has reached heights unimaginable even a generation ago.

But we also face risks of catastrophe. The historic gains of the past 50 years - including the most important one, the emergence of the first worldwide middle class - are threatened by our leaders' failure to work together to protect us from contagious disease, rising seas, changing weather, tidal waves of toxic disinformation, the human disruptions created by job-killing technologies, digitally enhanced dictatorship, and new kinds of war.