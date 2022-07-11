The post-war Japan that Shinzo Abe built

He sought to protect his country from 'the raging waves' of the 21st century. For that he needed a strong state.

Tobias Harris
Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe died just as the Japanese people were possibly coming to appreciate his vision of a strong state. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
2 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

(NYTIMES) - In January 2007, only a few months after he was elected, at 52, as Japan's youngest prime minister of the post-war era, Mr Shinzo Abe delivered a speech outlining his policy priorities after the opening ceremony of the 166th session of Japan's Diet, the country's parliamentary body. Most of the speech was a mundane laundry list of proposals, but one line proved especially revealing about the character of the man: "My mission is none other than to draw a new vision of a nation that can withstand the raging waves for the next 50 to 100 years."

I have regularly returned to this line - over the course of my writing about the former prime minister and as I reflected on his assassination on Friday - because it provided insight into what animated Mr Abe as a politician.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top