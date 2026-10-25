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The populist storm to come in Europe

The populist right looks set to gain power in an electoral super-cycle, kicking off with Spain in November and peaking with the French presidential polls next April.

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A flag-waving French protester holding off police water cannon during protests on Oct 24. Marine Le Pen is likely to come to power next year, propelled by widespread discontent against the centrist government.

Police water cannon hitting protesters in France on Oct 24. Marine Le Pen looks set to come to power in 2027, propelled by widespread discontent against the centrist government.

PHOTO: AFP

Adrian Wooldridge

Since 2016, the story of populism in the rich world has been dominated by the Anglo-Saxons – by Britain’s vote for Brexit and America’s decision to elect Donald Trump not once (which might have been put down to naivete) but twice. But things are about to change: Over the next year, populism is likely to fade in the Anglo-Saxon world but burn ever brighter in continental Europe.

In the US, the Democrats are increasingly optimistic that they will take the Senate as well as the House, forcing Trump to spend the rest of his term dodging subpoenas. Democrats lead Republicans by 9 percentage points in the generic congressional ballot. Only 31% of Americans approve of Trump’s job performance. Looking ahead to 2028, no party has ever secured victory in a presidential race when the incumbent president has such a dismal number.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.