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The Politburo member’s career seemed to offer clues to the kind of leadership Xi Jinping envisaged for China. His undoing has called that reading into question.

China’s anti-graft watchdog is probing Shanghai’s party chief Chen Jining for “suspected severe violations of discipline and laws”.

In 2015, Chen Jining had just been appointed China’s minister of environmental protection when a former television journalist released a damning documentary on the country’s air pollution crisis.

Chai Jing’s Under the Dome laid bare the environmental cost of China’s economic miracle and exposed the impotence of regulators in the face of powerful industrial interests.