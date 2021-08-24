The poet's place in Singapore

What kind of place do poets and poetry have, want to have, or can have in Singapore as it aspires to be a Global City of the Arts?

Koh Tai Ann For The Straits Times
  • Published
    5 min ago
Do poets still have a place in Singapore, was the quizzical response to my essay, A Luxury We Can Now Afford. This was an Afterword to a just published Omnibus edition combining two earlier "anthologies of Singapore poetry" - A Luxury We Cannot Afford (2014) and A Luxury We Must Afford (2016).

Obviously, the editors and poet-contributors believe that poetry (and hence poets) must be afforded a place in Singapore. That imperative "must" suggests both might not have a place still. And that founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew's remark in 1968, "poetry is a luxury we cannot afford", then adding "technical education is more important", influentially encouraged a dismissal of poetry as being unnecessary in the new republic.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 24, 2021, with the headline 'The poet's place in Singapore'. Subscribe
