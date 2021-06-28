The place of Middle East museums in national narratives

The politics of the museum as a public institution is notoriously contentious in most societies, throwing open grand debates about national identity and peoples' connection to their past.

Burcu Ozcelik
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The Museum of National Archaeology in Turkey houses one of the most impressive collections of antiquities in the Middle East, boasting around 800,000 artefacts in its inventory. Now, hundreds of objects from the museum, which resides in the Ottoman-era imperial mint complex known as the Darphane on the grounds of Istanbul's Topkapi Palace, are being moved to two new warehouses dubbed "museum depots".

It isn't clear, however, which artefacts or how many will be moved. Still, this has raised questions about the connection between the historical narrative of a nation and the care and display of the tangible history from its past.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 28, 2021, with the headline 'The place of Middle East museums in national narratives'. Subscribe
Topics: 