The place of Middle East museums in national narratives

The Museum of National Archaeology in Turkey houses one of the most impressive collections of antiquities in the Middle East, boasting around 800,000 artefacts in its inventory. Now, hundreds of objects from the museum, which resides in the Ottoman-era imperial mint complex known as the Darphane on the grounds of Istanbul's Topkapi Palace, are being moved to two new warehouses dubbed "museum depots".

It isn't clear, however, which artefacts or how many will be moved. Still, this has raised questions about the connection between the historical narrative of a nation and the care and display of the tangible history from its past.