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The person every hiring manager wants does not exist

Singapore has more vacancies than jobseekers, yet employers say they cannot find the right people. But some of that shortage is of their own making.

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When employers say they cannot find anyone with the right skills, it is fair to ask if they are simply being picky. 

When employers say they cannot find anyone with the right skills, it is fair to ask if they are simply being picky, says the writer. 

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: UNSPLASH

Timo Gunia

Not long ago, I was helping a Singapore-based investment firm find someone for a specialist role. The job description called for investment experience, knowledge of small and medium-sized enterprises in a particular sector, and experience working with European clients. 

On paper, these requirements sounded reasonable and the salary range seemed sufficiently competitive to attract strong candidates.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.