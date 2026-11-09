The person every hiring manager wants does not exist

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Singapore has more vacancies than jobseekers, yet employers say they cannot find the right people. But some of that shortage is of their own making.

When employers say they cannot find anyone with the right skills, it is fair to ask if they are simply being picky, says the writer.

Not long ago, I was helping a Singapore-based investment firm find someone for a specialist role. The job description called for investment experience, knowledge of small and medium-sized enterprises in a particular sector, and experience working with European clients.

On paper, these requirements sounded reasonable and the salary range seemed sufficiently competitive to attract strong candidates.