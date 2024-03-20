The perfectionist at JP Morgan

Daniel Pinto, the chief operating officer of the world’s largest bank, talks about the current and future banking landscape and what it takes to be No. 1.

Vikram Khanna
Associate Editor & Senior Columnist
JP Morgan's chief operating officer Daniel Pinto says he spends 90 per cent of his time not on things that the bank is doing well, but what it needs to improve. PHOTO: JP MORGAN
Updated
Mar 20, 2024, 05:00 AM
Published
Mar 20, 2024, 05:00 AM
In 1983, Daniel Pinto, then a 19-year-old student in Buenos Aires, joined a bank to work as a financial analyst by day so he could fund his studies in accountancy at university in the evenings. He never left the profession and has risen through its ranks to become the president and chief operating officer of the biggest bank in the world.

If JP Morgan’s iconic CEO Jamie Dimon departs any time soon, Mr Pinto, 61, will become acting CEO in the short term. He has been a JP Morgan lifer in the sense that he has spent his entire 41-year banking career in institutions that became part of JP Morgan, including Manufacturers Hanover, Chemical Bank and Chase Manhattan Bank. Vastly experienced, he has done just about everything there is to do in banking, from being a forex trader to managing client sales, to overseeing the fixed income, treasury and emerging market businesses, to running JP Morgan’s corporate and investment bank.

