The paradox of paranoia and confidence

A year into living amid a global pandemic, and it is becoming clearer than ever that the world operates not in linear but haphazard fashion; the wheels of time do not turn in nice circles but in convoluted multi-dimensional loops; and the old dictum about hard work bringing success and a comfortable life is just that - an old saying one should not bank on.

Anything that can go wrong, will do so at some point. Just think of the MRT breakdowns.