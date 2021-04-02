For Subscribers
Home Ground
The paradox of paranoia and confidence
Singaporeans need the immigrant kid's paranoid drive and the confidence of the trust fund kid to thrive in an uncertain world
A year into living amid a global pandemic, and it is becoming clearer than ever that the world operates not in linear but haphazard fashion; the wheels of time do not turn in nice circles but in convoluted multi-dimensional loops; and the old dictum about hard work bringing success and a comfortable life is just that - an old saying one should not bank on.
Anything that can go wrong, will do so at some point. Just think of the MRT breakdowns.