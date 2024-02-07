The pain and pleasure of selling used things on Carousell

Reselling a second-hand item can be a real chore compared with the instant catharsis of dumping it down the chute. But there is a sense of achievement in prolonging its lifespan.

Karen Tee

According to Carousell’s 10th Anniversary Recommerce Index, a majority of users buy and sell second-hand because of sustainability concerns. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Updated
7 hours ago
Published
8 hours ago
It was a bittersweet moment when I finally sold a beloved but well-used Crate and Barrel dining table on Carousell for $50. I had it for about a decade, but after renovating my flat, I felt it did not quite fit with the decor and I decided to make a change.

Conflicting thoughts flashed through my mind when the deal was sealed. Honestly, I felt a little salty that I had to let it go for such a low price. I had bought it brand new for more than $1,000 and was hoping to recoup at least 25 per cent of its retail price, which I thought was a fair amount.

