The pain and pleasure of selling used things on Carousell

It was a bittersweet moment when I finally sold a beloved but well-used Crate and Barrel dining table on Carousell for $50. I had it for about a decade, but after renovating my flat, I felt it did not quite fit with the decor and I decided to make a change.

Conflicting thoughts flashed through my mind when the deal was sealed. Honestly, I felt a little salty that I had to let it go for such a low price. I had bought it brand new for more than $1,000 and was hoping to recoup at least 25 per cent of its retail price, which I thought was a fair amount.