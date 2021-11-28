The outlook may seem bleak, but optimism and meaning abound

Just as it seemed that the worst of Covid-19 was behind us, with global vaccination coverage rising, borders reopening and international air travel picking up, a spike in cases in Europe and the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus detected in southern Africa have sparked global alarm.

Amid a recovery in the global economy projected for next year - supply chain issues and trade tensions notwithstanding - the prospect of further surges in infections means 2022 could be the third year in a row to be blighted by pandemic-induced uncertainty.