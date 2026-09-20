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The other expert in the doctor’s room

There is a case for treating patients as equals in their own care.

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As doctors, we seek to persuade our patients to change their habits but a lifestyle cannot be prescribed, says the writer.

Doctors seek to persuade patients to change their habits, but a lifestyle cannot be prescribed, says the writer.

PHOTO: ST FILE

Haresh Singaraju

Doctors often prescribe a plan for the patients they see, but I often think of a patient I saw years ago – a hawker in his 50s, whose average blood sugar levels had barely budged across a dozen consultations. Every visit, I told him what to eat less of. Every visit, he agreed. Nothing changed.

One afternoon, breaking from routine, I asked a different question – a question that came from reflection: this patient clearly cares about his health, as he always returns promptly for his follow-up, yet we’ve not been able to move the needle on his blood sugar control: “What does a normal day actually look like for you?” 

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.