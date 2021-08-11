Economic Affairs
The Olympics need an economic rescue plan
Host cities are learning that the costs far exceed the benefits
As weird as they may have been, the Tokyo Olympics turned out to be a sporting feast, with athletes managing to break 20 world records despite no live spectators to cheer them on, barring teammates and officials. Japan deserves accolades for putting on a spectacular show amid trying circumstances, bringing joy to billions of TV viewers around the world.
But there's no getting away from the fact that the event was a financial disaster in the face of inflated costs and decimated revenues. Against an original budget for the Games of US$7.3 billion (S$9.9 billion), Japan officially ended up spending US$15.4 billion. Unofficial estimates are much higher. Sports economist Andrew Zimbalist, author of the book, Circus Maximus: The Economic Gamble Behind Hosting The Olympics And The World Cup, reckons that the actual cost was around US$35 billion.