The nuts and bolts of Singapore's social enterprises

Social enterprises have been gaining traction in the past five years. The sector has enjoyed heightened visibility and interest, particularly fuelled by social media and its ability to narrate visual brand stories well, and to create buzz around new products and services.

The Asia Centre for Social Entrepreneurship and Philanthropy's (ACSEP) paper, Landscape Of Social Enterprises In Singapore, outlined the history of social enterprises from 1925, when the Singapore Government Servants' Cooperative Thrift and Loan Society was formed to give mutual aid to workers.

In the 15 years that followed, more than 43 thrift and loan societies were established, allowing workers institutions at which to seek help when they fell on hard times or required financial assistance. Cooperatives were considered the most recognised kind of social enterprises at the time.

Social enterprises today are far more complex than cooperatives were in the infancy of the social enterprise sector in the early 20th century.

The 2017 inaugural report of the Singapore Centre for Social Enterprise (raiSE), The State Of Social Enterprise In Singapore, the most comprehensive survey undertaken of stakeholders of more than 300 social enterprises in its membership base then, threw up interesting insights into the sector.

One key finding raiSE observed was that there was little concurrence among practitioners and funders on the definition of a social enterprise.

Ms Pauline Tan, who worked on the report when she was research manager at raiSE, said: "In countries like Thailand and Vietnam, there are legal definitions of social enterprises. The sector in Singapore is not a large one, so not having a legal definition can actually encourage sector growth."

CHARACTERISTICS OF A SOCIAL ENTERPRISE

A social enterprise makes the majority of its revenue from the provision of goods or services, and has a clear plan to achieve financial sustainability and profitability. It makes its social goals the core objective of the operations, supports persons in need or at risk and addresses a social gap through the provision of employment opportunities, education, healthcare and other social needs.



PushPullGive, a social enterprise founded in 2017, runs paid fitness sessions for the public and offers employment opportunities to young adults who come from disadvantaged backgrounds. It also gives pro bono fitness sessions to marginalised young people. Over the years, social enterprises in Singapore have expanded beyond the retail sector to include the arts, health and wellness. ST FILE PHOTO



A social enterprise sits squarely in the centre of a spectrum between a traditional charity on one end, and a traditional business on the other.

So in doing business, a social enterprise is mission-driven and aspires to achieve social or environmental objectives while aiming to be a viable, financially sustainable organisation. It provides market-based solutions to meet emerging or unmet social needs. On a personal front, it allows people to make a positive impact on society.

Over the years, social enterprises have expanded well beyond the retail sector to include the arts, health and wellness. Social enterprises in Singapore now run the gamut from fashion brands to cleaning services.

One such social enterprise is PushPullGive, founded in 2017. It runs paid fitness sessions for the public and offers employment opportunities to young adults who come from disadvantaged backgrounds. It also gives pro bono fitness sessions to marginalised youth.

Social enterprises thus have the potential to complement social services and to lighten the load usually carried by charities and government agencies.

AN ECOSYSTEM OF SUPPORT

An ecosystem of organisations and sector partners helps to guide, support and sustain social enterprises in an environment that is regarded by those in it as still in its infancy. This ecosystem enables interaction, partnership and co-evolution to take place.

It is made up firstly of policymakers such as the Ministry of Social and Family Development and the National Council of Social Service, professional and sector developers and capacity builders such as social enterprise incubators and business accelerators who assist social entrepreneurs in getting their businesses off the ground through capacity-building workshops, and by opening doors to networks, mentors and industry experts.

raiSE, the membership body and sector developer, was established in 2015 to develop the social enterprise sector in Singapore. It handholds new enterprises by providing advisory services, programmes, training and resources, and helps existing social enterprises grow and remain sustainable by providing financing options, capacity building and mentorship.

Educational institutions are also an integral part of this ecosystem, increasingly offering social entrepreneurship education and training for aspiring social entrepreneurs.

Organisations and social enterprises also play their part by facilitating learning and exchange platforms such as networking events and social enterprise conferences.

Research institutes, network providers, fund providers and social enterprise competition organisers help to complete the ecosystem.

These various entities in this ecosystem of Singapore's social enterprises have emerged both organically as well as strategically. Fundamentally, this ensemble develops a more robust and sustainable sector because they understand the goals and mission of social entrepreneurs better.

PRESENT CHALLENGES

Social enterprises could struggle to stay commercially viable, despite a surge in the popularity of social entrepreneurship, especially if they lack a robust business plan.

Indeed, raiSE's comprehensive 2017 report of the state of social enterprises in Singapore revealed that customer acquisition and market development, access to financial support and a lack of public awareness were top challenges faced by social enterprises here.

High rental and manpower costs make it difficult for many to stay afloat. Ms Tan, who is a consultant and director at Soristic Impact Collective, a social enterprise that works with primarily non-profit organisations and foundations to improve and increase their social impact in Singapore and the region, said: "Many social enterprises are unable to attract talent because of their inability to pay market wages."

As the business landscape grows in complexity, social enterprises have a pressing need to set themselves apart from the run-of-the-mill enterprises and stay ahead of trends to acquire new customers to grow their business.

The Public Perception Study On Social Enterprises In Singapore in 2016 was launched by raiSE and ACSEP to obtain insights into how public awareness and understanding of social enterprises and buying behaviours have evolved since 2010, when the Social Enterprise Association conducted the first survey on the issue.

One key finding was that the level of public awareness of the term "social enterprise" had increased significantly from 13 per cent in 2010 to 65 per cent in 2016.

However, there was still confusion among the majority of respondents when they were asked to differentiate between the three categories of organisations - business, charity and social enterprise.

"What is lacking in this sector is the awareness of what social enterprises are. That would make it easier for social enterprises to thrive. People come to us not knowing what a social enterprise is, and thinking we are a charity," said Ms Cheryl Ou, co-founder of The Social Space, who runs this social enterprise with her husband Daniel Yeow.

The couple recently expanded The Social Space's operations and it now has outlets in Kreta Ayer Road and Marina One. Each multi-concept store features a cafe, a fair-trade retail area and a nail salon. They provide individuals, such as single mothers, people with special needs and ex-offenders, with employment opportunities and training.

There may be misconceptions about the sector even among young people aspiring to work in social enterprises.

"Many young people come to interviews with a very rosy outlook and wanting to do good, but they need to understand that working at a social enterprise is not all about good vibes and happy days. It's a very real experience and there are challenging days too," Ms Ou, 36, added.

THE FUTURE FOR SOCIAL ENTERPRISES

Social enterprises consequently need to evolve as the social needs of the nation shift. One way forward is through innovation.

Last October, in President Halimah Yacob's speech at the President's Challenge Social Enterprise Networking Event, which brought together stakeholders in the sector, she said: "To stay relevant, social enterprises need to switch business practices or adopt new technologies quickly to respond to the changing dynamics of business today."

The President's Challenge has worked with raiSE since 2015 to recognise outstanding social enterprises.

One innovative enterprise highlighted at the networking event was Homage, a "user-friendly and effective app" which connects caregivers with those in need of care.

The President's commitment to encouraging innovation in social enterprises was further underscored when the evaluation criteria for this year's prestigious President's Challenge Social Enterprise Award (PCSEA) were updated to include efforts in adopting cutting-edge technology such as artificial intelligence and virtual reality.

"Technology is a great enabler, therefore we want our social enterprises to be sustained for a long time, to be able to make greater social impact, multiply and grow," said President Halimah last month at the launch of PCSEA 2019, the fifth edition of the biennial award conferred by the President's Office that honours exceptional social enterprises in Singapore for their contributions to the local community.

Innovation in the social enterprise sector is perhaps what is necessary to ensure such enterprises keep up with the times and offer relevant solutions to meet changing social needs amid the challenges from technological disruption.

Singapore also needs a culture that supports a growing community of social change-makers: maverick entrepreneurs who dare to tackle emerging social problems with new ways of dealing with them through their enterprises.

Social enterprises may look to solve social and environmental problems that transcend national borders. These social entrepreneurs would also require the bravado necessary to look beyond Singapore shores to do business, much like any enterprise looking to expand its market would.

The social enterprise sector in Singapore has grown and gained momentum but, to move forward, it requires maverick game changers who are nimble enough to adapt to the disruptions in today's economy both at home and beyond.