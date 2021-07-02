The next Philippine president may not be a Duterte or a Marcos

Some believe that the post-Aquino era will benefit the ascendant Duterte and Marcos families, but more attention should be paid to the 'charismatic centrists'.

Senator and boxer Manny Pacquiao is a centrist candidate who has transformed rapidly from a staunch Duterte ally into one of his fiercest critics. He has branded himself as an incorruptible champion of the people. Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko" Moreno
As the daughter of former presidential candidate and "King of Philippine Movies", Fernando Poe Jr, Senator Grace Poe has seamlessly combined populist charisma with technocratic competence, says the writer.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Senator and boxer Manny Pacquiao is a centrist candidate who has transformed rapidly from a staunch Duterte ally into one of his fiercest critics. He has branded himself as an incorruptible champion of the people. Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko" Moreno
Senator and boxer Manny Pacquiao is a centrist candidate who has transformed rapidly from a staunch Duterte ally into one of his fiercest critics. He has branded himself as an incorruptible champion of the people. PHOTO: REUTERS
Senator and boxer Manny Pacquiao is a centrist candidate who has transformed rapidly from a staunch Duterte ally into one of his fiercest critics. He has branded himself as an incorruptible champion of the people. Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko" Moreno
Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko" Moreno Domagoso, a long-time actor, has a reputation for personal decency and incorruptibility - attributes which appeal to Filipinos across all socio-economic classes. PHOTO: INQUIRER
Richard Javad Heydarian For the Straits Times
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

For the past half-century, the Aquino family cast a long shadow on the Philippines' political landscape. The recent death of former president Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III has raised questions about its impact on the country's future, specifically on next year's presidential election.

Opinion is divided. Some hope for a new groundswell of support for progressive change. They point to how in 2009, the death of former president Corazon "Cory" Aquino catapulted her son to the presidency the following year. Encouraged by the spontaneous outpouring of public sympathy for the former president in recent days, the democratic opposition is hoping for a similar groundswell of support for liberal candidates in next year's elections. But history doesn't always rhyme, let alone repeat itself.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 02, 2021, with the headline 'The next Philippine president may not be a Duterte or a Marcos'. Subscribe
Topics: 