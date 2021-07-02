The next Philippine president may not be a Duterte or a Marcos

For the past half-century, the Aquino family cast a long shadow on the Philippines' political landscape. The recent death of former president Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III has raised questions about its impact on the country's future, specifically on next year's presidential election.

Opinion is divided. Some hope for a new groundswell of support for progressive change. They point to how in 2009, the death of former president Corazon "Cory" Aquino catapulted her son to the presidency the following year. Encouraged by the spontaneous outpouring of public sympathy for the former president in recent days, the democratic opposition is hoping for a similar groundswell of support for liberal candidates in next year's elections. But history doesn't always rhyme, let alone repeat itself.