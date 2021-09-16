The next Big Tech battle: Healthcare

Amazon is developing services for consumers and hospitals but faces competition from Google, Microsoft and Walmart.

Dave Lee 
Staff at Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital in Houston, Texas.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    52 min ago
(FINANCIAL TIMES) - Millions talk to Amazon's voice assistant every day with mostly mundane commands, like "play music" or "set timer 11 minutes for pasta". At Houston Methodist hospital, the very same technology instead hears: "Start surgery."

Over the past year, a tie-up between the network of eight hospitals and Amazon's cloud computing arm Amazon Web Services (AWS) has led to voice activation being built into an experimental operating theatre, powered by much of the same technology found in the Alexa assistant.

