The new New World Order

What a difference a week makes in global affairs. Before Feb 24, strategic analysts viewed the emergence of the New World Order after the Cold War as an organic tug and pull of competition, including zero-sum competition, between the United States and China. Sometimes one power attenuated the shape in its direction, sometimes the other, using military groupings and alliances and economic initiatives.

The shape of the order was still to be determined and no one was willing to come down strongly yet on what would emerge. That just happened with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.