The new German foreign policy: Morals v pragmatism

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his Green coalition partner differ on foreign policy over China and Russia. But the reality calls for a united front.

Global Affairs Correspondent
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock at a plenum session of the German lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin, on Dec 15, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
1 min ago
After only a few weeks in office, new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is quickly learning that handling his potentially fraught coalition is a fine balancing act.

In this, Mr Scholz is already perfecting the style of his predecessor, Dr Angela Merkel. The Social Democrat chooses every word cautiously, avoids concrete statements, or simply is silent if a subject gets too touchy. The most recent example is the debate about boycotting the Winter Olympics in Beijing over human rights abuses in Xinjiang province.

