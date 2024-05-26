The new dream job is working for... the US government?

One of the best parts of being a young college graduate, and naive to the grim realities of the working world, is being deluded about how great your career will be. Maybe you’ll found the next Nvidia, or win the Nobel Prize in your field, or start a charity that will make the world a better place. Or maybe you’ll take that entry-level job and climb the corporate ladder into middle management.

The point is, anything is possible. Delusion can be valuable, especially in reasonable doses, and optimism can be self-fulfilling. They allow you to take risks while you are still young and learning.