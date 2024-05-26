The new dream job is working for... the US government?

Job stability is more important to young American graduates than it used to be, which may be why more of them are looking at careers in the public sector

Allison Schrager

According to a new survey from Handshake, a recruiter for college students, more graduates in the US now aspire to work in government. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
May 26, 2024, 05:00 PM
Published
May 26, 2024, 05:00 PM
One of the best parts of being a young college graduate, and naive to the grim realities of the working world, is being deluded about how great your career will be. Maybe you’ll found the next Nvidia, or win the Nobel Prize in your field, or start a charity that will make the world a better place. Or maybe you’ll take that entry-level job and climb the corporate ladder into middle management.

The point is, anything is possible. Delusion can be valuable, especially in reasonable doses, and optimism can be self-fulfilling. They allow you to take risks while you are still young and learning.

