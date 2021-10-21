The new battle facing BTS and the Korean wave in China

The blockbuster success of Netflix fantasy series Squid Game, in which the characters have to navigate a series of brutal "children's games" to survive, has once again highlighted South Korea's prowess in the global entertainment industry.

But, in reality, the country's cultural industries, typified by other hits such as K-pop superstars BTS, are facing a battle of their own - this time in their biggest growth market of China as President Xi Jinping cracks down on the country's tech, gaming and entertainment industries.