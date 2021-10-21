The new battle facing BTS and the Korean wave in China

From gaming to cosmetics, South Korean companies are shifting strategies in response to a less hospitable Chinese market

Song Jung-a and Edward White in Seoul
BTS performing at a concert in Gwangju, South Korea, in 2019. The K-pop superstars have been caught up in the nationalist headwinds in China. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    1 hour ago
(FINANCIAL TIMES) The blockbuster success of Netflix fantasy series Squid Game, in which the characters have to navigate a series of brutal "children's games" to survive, has once again highlighted South Korea's prowess in the global entertainment industry.

But, in reality, the country's cultural industries, typified by other hits such as K-pop superstars BTS, are facing a battle of their own - this time in their biggest growth market of China as President Xi Jinping cracks down on the country's tech, gaming and entertainment industries.

