The name game

With the construction of two MRT stations on the NTU campus starting soon, what – and how – should we name them?

Andrew Duffy  
The stations are currently labelled JW3 and JW4, so we need to act fast so that the numbers become names, and the names do not all start with Nanyang.PHOTO: ST FILE
  • Published
    31 min ago
When Singapore Press Holdings launched a new paper in 1988, it was named The New Paper because it was new and it was made of paper. Genius. That was 33 years ago and it has gone online, yet despite being neither new nor a paper, its name hasn't changed.

When they built a bridge in Marina Bay in the shape of a double helix, they called it the Double Helix Bridge. Who comes up with these names? At first, the bridge opened only halfway so technically it was a Demi-Double Helix Bridge. Now you can walk all the way, but it's been renamed simply the Helix Bridge even though it's still in the form of a double helix.

