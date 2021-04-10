The mysterious aftermath of infections

'Long Covid' is just the latest example of a pathogen causing surprising persistent effects

Roxanne Khamsi
Brazilian healthcare staff at work next to Covid-19 patients at a field hospital in Santo Andre, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo. With the pandemic, we are seeing more proof that an infection can cause lasting damage.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    1 hour ago
NYTIMES - In 2000, the small farming town of Walkerton, Ontario, suddenly became known to scientists around the world.

During the second week of May that year, the town, about 185km north-west of Toronto, got more than 12cm of rain. Bacteria from manure on a farm was carried by run-off to a nearby well. Public utilities operators failed to appropriately monitor the water supply or to quickly advise the town how to ward off contamination, a government inquiry later concluded.

