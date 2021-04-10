The mysterious aftermath of infections

NYTIMES - In 2000, the small farming town of Walkerton, Ontario, suddenly became known to scientists around the world.

During the second week of May that year, the town, about 185km north-west of Toronto, got more than 12cm of rain. Bacteria from manure on a farm was carried by run-off to a nearby well. Public utilities operators failed to appropriately monitor the water supply or to quickly advise the town how to ward off contamination, a government inquiry later concluded.