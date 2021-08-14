For Subscribers
By Invitation
The multilateral triangle
The Biden administration’s commitment to strengthen the rules-based order is laudable and it has no better partners than the EU and Asean. All three parties need to act fast.
Bus rides can provide settings for great conversations, especially bus rides at major international conferences. In the egalitarian setting of a bus, the high and mighty can end up sitting with the hoi polloi.
So I once ended up sitting by chance next to a mighty gentleman who had once served as the chair of the National Intelligence Council of the United States. He had just heard me expound on the virtues of multilateralism, a cause I deeply believe in.