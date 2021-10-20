For Subscribers
The moral panic engulfing Instagram
(NYTIMES) In testimony before a Senate sub-committee recently, Ms Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee turned whistle-blower, raised a number of important and complex policy questions about how society might better regulate the wayward social media giant.
But she also raised a very basic question, one for which neither the hearing nor her leaked internal documents provided a clear answer. The question is: Is social media a danger to teenagers?