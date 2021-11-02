The metaverse is Mark Zuckerberg's escape hatch

Facebook's rebranding is not simply a marketing gimmick. A successful metaverse pivot could help solve at least four big, thorny problems it faces in the terrestrial world.

Kevin Roose
When Mr Mark Zuckerberg appeared on screen at Facebook's virtual Connect conference last week, smiling as he wandered through sterile rooms filled with mid-century modern furniture, he looked like a man unburdened. Whistle-blower? What whistle-blower? Cascading, years-long trust crisis that has regulators fuming, employees bailing and lawmakers comparing Facebook to Big Tobacco? Hmm, doesn't ring a bell.

Instead, Mr Zuckerberg and his lieutenants cheerfully laid out their vision for the so-called metaverse, the immersive virtual environment for which Facebook was renamed - to Meta - as of last Thursday.

