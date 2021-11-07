The metaverse is coming: Should we be more worried?

Every once in a while, the tech community gets a metaphorical bee in its bonnet, and then tries to convince everyone that this new thing - this latest bee - is the most important bee ever and is about to change everything.

You might have heard some of the previous bees: Theranos, smart glasses, superapps, social audio, cryptocurrency, NFT, etc, etc. Sometimes the bee really does change the world and sometimes the bee just buzzes off after a while leaving the tech world at peace again, ready to get excited about the next Big Bee.