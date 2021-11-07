The metaverse is coming: Should we be more worried?

What is lost in the frenzy over the next big thing is the question of whether it is good for society.

Mobile Editor
When Facebook conducted its rebranding, it supercharged interest in the metaverse.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    3 hours ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Every once in a while, the tech community gets a metaphorical bee in its bonnet, and then tries to convince everyone that this new thing - this latest bee - is the most important bee ever and is about to change everything.

You might have heard some of the previous bees: Theranos, smart glasses, superapps, social audio, cryptocurrency, NFT, etc, etc. Sometimes the bee really does change the world and sometimes the bee just buzzes off after a while leaving the tech world at peace again, ready to get excited about the next Big Bee.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 