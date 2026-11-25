It puts a giant question mark on a degree that has long been seen as a ticket to high-paying jobs in finance and consulting.

Interest in the MBA always rises and falls with the state of the US economy, but this time may be different.

The numbers don’t lie. We may have hit peak MBA.

Applications to full-time master’s programmes in business administration dropped 27% for the class of 2028, with even elite schools reporting declines. The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth saw a drop of more than 30%, while it was roughly 20% for Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and the UCLA Anderson School of Management. Interest in the MBA always rises and falls with the state of the economy, but this time may be different.