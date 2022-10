It has been almost 30 years since John Elkington, a leading figure in the corporate responsibility movement, claimed to have coined the phrase: People, Profit and Planet.

The triple bottom-line framework for balancing the trinity of economic, social and environmental factors - now solidified into good Harvard Business School thinking - has come a long way from the United Nations' Brundtland Commission, where Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) were defined and established in 1987.