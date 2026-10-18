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The Man City theory of politics

The tribalism of football fans parallels modern politics like nothing else.

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Manchester City fans with a banner in support of club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak, despite the cloud of financial wrongdoing.

PHOTO : AFP

Janan Ganesh

In the era of digital TV, Britain has shown the world two distinct faces. One is the twee, backward-looking nation of Downton Abbey and similar period dramas. This stuff sells well to credulous foreigners even as it infantilises us.

The other is the Premier League. In this Britain, even medium-sized towns in conservative regions have multinational teams, and without second thoughts. No people could seem more at ease with the modern world, or with itself.

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Politics and government

Manchester City

Behaviour/Psychology

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.