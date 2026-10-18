The Man City theory of politics

Manchester City fans with a banner in support of club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak, despite the cloud of financial wrongdoing.

In the era of digital TV, Britain has shown the world two distinct faces. One is the twee, backward-looking nation of Downton Abbey and similar period dramas. This stuff sells well to credulous foreigners even as it infantilises us.

The other is the Premier League. In this Britain, even medium-sized towns in conservative regions have multinational teams, and without second thoughts. No people could seem more at ease with the modern world, or with itself.