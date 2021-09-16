The making of a masterpiece
As Singapore's arts scene grows, so does its scope for excellence. Recognising it and nurturing it is not a bean-counting game, but an art in itself.
What is great art? In the course of my work I have offered different responses: It's an expression of humanity that moves you to laughter, tears or anger; or makes you see the world differently. Or transports you out of the present moment, connecting you with the metaphysical or spiritual realm.
But in pragmatic, evidence-based public service, especially in Singapore, it can be hard for an arts administrator to articulate why a play, a musical composition or a visual artist is excellent and, consequently, why a particular project, artist or company deserves support.