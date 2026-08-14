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The luxury Chinese shopper looks different now

Consumer behaviour has been reshaped in two important and potentially lasting ways.

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The world’s second-largest high-end retail market after the US is finally expanding again.

The world’s second-largest high-end retail market after the US is finally expanding again.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Juliana Liu

China’s luxury-spending slump has comfortably turned the corner, but what’s emerged looks markedly different to the pre-pandemic heyday. Brands hoping to capitalise on the recovery will need to adjust to a new set of consumer priorities.

First, the good news. The world’s second-largest high-end retail market after the US is finally expanding again. Although it tripled in size in the five years to 2021, the sector shrank a year later as a result of the sweeping lockdowns that brought major cities like Shanghai to a standstill – and again in 2024 after a property rout sapped consumer confidence, according to Daxue Consulting.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.