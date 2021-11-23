The looming shadow over Ukraine and why it matters for Taiwan

Normally, the Europeans are those who fret about Russia’s intentions, while the United States is there to calm them down. Over the past few days, however, the roles were reversed: it is now the turn of the US intelligence agencies to raise the alarm about the prospects of a Russian military incursion, while the Europeans scratch their heads.

The flashpoint is, as has been the case for many years, the future of Ukraine, that big European state sandwiched between Russia and countries that mostly belong to the European Union and Nato, the US-led military alliance in Europe.