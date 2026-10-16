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The limits of China’s trade concessions to Europe

Beijing’s agreement to curb hybrid car imports into Europe is a calculated compromise to preserve access to a vital market. But it may not prevent Brussels from imposing further restrictions on Chinese exports.

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Stella Li, Executive Vice President of BYD, speaks during a press conference on media day at the 2026 Paris Auto Show in Paris, France, on Oct 12.

Stella Li, executive vice-president of BYD, speaking during a press conference on media day at the 2026 Paris Auto Show in Paris, France, on Oct 12.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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Tan Dawn Wei

Whenever Beijing is confronted with complaints about its industrial overcapacity, its standard response is to reject them, insisting that Chinese manufacturers owe their success to innovation and competitiveness rather than unfair state support.

Just earlier in September, China’s Commerce Ministry was denouncing voluntary export restraints as a violation of World Trade Organization rules.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.