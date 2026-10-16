The limits of China’s trade concessions to Europe
Beijing’s agreement to curb hybrid car imports into Europe is a calculated compromise to preserve access to a vital market. But it may not prevent Brussels from imposing further restrictions on Chinese exports.
Whenever Beijing is confronted with complaints about its industrial overcapacity, its standard response is to reject them, insisting that Chinese manufacturers owe their success to innovation and competitiveness rather than unfair state support.
Just earlier in September, China’s Commerce Ministry was denouncing voluntary export restraints as a violation of World Trade Organization rules.