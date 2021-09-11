The lessons from 9/11 for Singapore
Twenty years on, as the aftershocks of the terrorism attacks continue to reverberate, Singaporeans must not let their guard down or take our cohesion for granted, says Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong
Twenty years ago today, Prof S. Jayakumar called me at home to tell me about a major terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York. Prof Jayakumar was then Minister for Foreign Affairs (and concurrently for Law), and I happened to be Acting Prime Minister in Mr Goh Chok Tong's absence. I turned on the television to see the two towers in flames, and watched in horror later as they collapsed one after the other.
Our world changed overnight. But what we needed to do immediately was clear. We issued a strong statement to condemn the attacks, express solidarity with the United States, and convey condolences to the victims and their families. We reached out to Singaporeans in the US to make sure they were safe, and checked if they needed consular assistance. We put the SAF and Home Team on alert, and tightened security measures across the board, to prepare for the worst.