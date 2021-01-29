The keys to building resilience against lone wolf attacks

The revelation of the nefarious plot by a 16-year-old Christian Singaporean detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA) is bound to have shaken many Singaporeans. It would also have caused some serious soul-searching.

Undoubtedly Muslims, especially those who frequent Assyafaah Mosque and Yusof Ishak Mosque, would have been devastated that sanctuaries where they found strength could well have been sites of slaughter.