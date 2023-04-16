The job nobody wants following a bereavement

Congratulations might be in order: I now have a side hustle. It’s my very own new line in part-time work, bringing variety to the mid-life grind. But keep the champagne on ice — it turns out it is a job nobody wants: dealing with the admin that follows a bereavement.

We lost my beloved Dad just before Christmas. And ever since, instead of being able to spend valuable hours and energies grieving and bringing comfort to my widowed mother, I have discovered that someone has signed me up for what now seems to be known as “sadmin”— or in this case, “Dadmin”. (In case anyone is concerned about the gallows humour here, Dad would have loved this terrible joke and been similarly irritated by what it describes — he was both funny and irascible.)