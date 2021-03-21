The itch of knowledge

Few ideas are as much fun to imagine than organising a mythical four-hour lunch. Mine will be vegetarian only because Mahatma Gandhi is attending. Christopher Hitchens will be allowed to smoke and provoke him. Jane Goodall will observe their behaviour. Billie Jean King will quiz Leonardo da Vinci about his sketches and Nina Simone will sing Mississippi Goddam.

Arguments will flare and brilliant ideas will be thrown. Gandhi's presence will ensure there are no fisticuffs.