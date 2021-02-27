The Iranian test for Biden's Mid-East policy

Out of all the foreign policy promises US President Joe Biden made when he came to office, few were more specific and more categorical than the pledge to reverse America's policy on Iran.

The United States, Mr Biden vowed, will abandon the Trump administration's policy of seeking to isolate Iran and throttle its economy. Mr Donald Trump's so-called "maximum pressure" strategy will, the new White House promised, be replaced by an easing of economic and diplomatic sanctions, and by America's return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the 2015 deal under which Iran agreed to abandon its quest to acquire nuclear weapons.