The high price of Japan’s disaster-proof society
Telling people to stock up is one thing, but the Japanese know that building a stockpile of civil credibility requires greater effort.
Leo Lewis
The UK government’s frightening plea for households to stockpile survival supplies – and the Great British baked bean-off that hit supermarkets afterwards – nudged a check on my own disaster prep here in Japan.
The solar charger was dusty, the radio batteries had corroded. But other than that, my family – along with millions of other Tokyoites – is catastrophe-maxxed.