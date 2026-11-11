The high price of Japan’s disaster-proof society

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Telling people to stock up is one thing, but the Japanese know that building a stockpile of civil credibility requires greater effort.

Japan goes to great lengths to prepare for disasters, such as the floods that followed Typhoon Dujuan, but that preparedness is not without trade-offs, says the writer.

The UK government’s frightening plea for households to stockpile survival supplies – and the Great British baked bean-off that hit supermarkets afterwards – nudged a check on my own disaster prep here in Japan.

The solar charger was dusty, the radio batteries had corroded. But other than that, my family – along with millions of other Tokyoites – is catastrophe-maxxed.