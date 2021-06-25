For Subscribers
The green dollar: Cities like Singapore show the way
As big nations dither over climate change, cities can do their bit by being green finance hubs for sustainable investment
Cities consume 78 per cent of the world's energy and are responsible for more than 60 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions - although they account for less than 2 per cent of the earth's surface.
It is time for cities to find ways to contribute to the global fight against climate change. Emerging green finance hubs such as Singapore and London can play a key role by directing global investments towards funding sustainable projects.