The green dollar: Cities like Singapore show the way

As big nations dither over climate change, cities can do their bit by being green finance hubs for sustainable investment

Woo Jun Jie
Women collecting water on the outskirts of Jalalabad, Afghanistan. Climate change is set to be the single largest existential risk that the world will have to tackle. Global cities like London and Singapore and the networks they form with other cities and private financiers can work in tandem with nation states and multilateral institutions to address climate change, says the writer. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    1 hour ago
Cities consume 78 per cent of the world's energy and are responsible for more than 60 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions - although they account for less than 2 per cent of the earth's surface.

It is time for cities to find ways to contribute to the global fight against climate change. Emerging green finance hubs such as Singapore and London can play a key role by directing global investments towards funding sustainable projects.

