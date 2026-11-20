From Texas to Johor, voters are turning against data centres. The AI build-out will survive, but more slowly and expensively, and the winners and losers are changing.

Activists in Washington, DC, on Nov 17 asking Congress to pass legislation that would limit the construction of data centres in the US.

On Nov 3, voters in 10 American states were asked, in 41 local ballot measures, whether they wanted data centres in their communities. In all but one, they said no. In Texas, Ohio and Georgia, Democrats won governors’ races after promising to pause or rein in the vast server farms that power artificial intelligence. Voters blame them for rising electricity bills, strained water supplies, pollution, and sweetheart deals struck with local officials without public consultation.

The backlash is not uniquely American. On Nov 6, more than 100 groups began two days of protests across 15 European countries. Residents have pushed back in Chile, parts of India, in the crowded suburbs of Tokyo and, closer to home, in Johor and Batam.