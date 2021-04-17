The grand Macau makeover

Tens and tens of billions of dollars have been poured into the enclave at the mouth of the Pearl River Delta over the past 20 years, earning Macau the reputation of being the gambling capital of the world. However, the label is a bugbear rather than an accolade, going by recent editions of China's quinquennial five-year plan - ever since President Xi Jinping took the helm of the world's most populous nation.

Hence, a makeover may be in the works for Macau - a former Portuguese colony, now a special administrative region (SAR) of China - when its casino concessions come up for renewal.