The global effort to fight food waste

Somini Sengupta
Updated
Published
4 min ago
In Seoul, South Korea, garbage cans automatically weigh how much food gets tossed in the trash. In London, grocers have stopped putting date labels on fruits and vegetables to reduce confusion about what is still edible. California now requires supermarkets to give away - not throw away - food that is unsold but fine to eat. Around the world, a broad array of efforts are being launched to tackle two pressing global problems: hunger and climate change. Food waste, when it rots in a landfill, produces methane gas, which quickly heats up the planet.

But it's a surprisingly tough problem to solve. Which is where Ms Vue Vang, wrangler of excess, comes in. On a bright Monday morning recently, she pulled up behind a supermarket in Fresno, California, hopped off her truck and set out to rescue as much food as she could under the state's new law - helping store managers comply with rules that many were still unaware of. Laid out for her was a shopping cart of about-to-expire hamburger buns and cookies. Within minutes, she had persuaded the staff members to give her several crates of milk marked "best by" the next day, as well as boxes of Brussels sprouts, kale, cilantro, cut melons and corn.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 15, 2022, with the headline The global effort to fight food waste.

