The global campaign to combat ageism

One of the missions of the United Nations is to make this a more just and humane world. Towards this end, the UN has campaigned to combat discrimination against women, racial minorities and persons with disabilities.

The UN adopted the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination in 1965, the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women in 1979, and the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in 2006. Singapore is a party to all three conventions.