The gap between digital haves and have-nots is something governments must be mindful of

If technology is the main driving force behind interconnectedness in today’s context, it is also worth considering who is being left out or left behind. DataReportal found there were still 2.9 billion people in April 2022 who did not use the Internet, representing 37 per cent of all people on earth.

South Asia is home to the largest offline population, with more than a third of the world’s “unconnected” living in the region. Some 744 million people remain offline in India, more than half of the country’s population, and more than a quarter of the world’s unconnected.